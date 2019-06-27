Partial filmography for Merle Oberon (1911-1979)

  • Wedding Rehearsal, 1932
  • Men of Tomorrow, 1932
  • The Private Life of Henry VIII, 1933
  • Thunder in the East, 1934
  • Vagabond Violinist, 1934
  • The Private Life of Don Juan, 1934
  • The Scarlet Pimpernel, 1934
  • Folies Bergère de Paris, 1935
  • The Dark Angel, 1935
  • These Three, 1936
  • Beloved Enemy, 1936
  • I, Claudius, 1937
  • The Divorce of Lady X, 1938
  • The Cowboy and the Lady, 1938
  • Over the Moon, 1939
  • Wuthering Heights, 1939
  • The Lion Has Wings, 1939
  • 'Til We Meet Again, 1940
  • That Uncertain Feeling, 1941
  • Affectionately Yours, 1941
  • Lydia, 1941
  • Forever and a Day, 1943
  • Stage Door Canteen, 1943
  • First Comes Courage, 1943
  • The Lodger, 1944
  • Dark Waters, 1944
  • A Song to Remember, 1945
  • This Love of Ours, 1945
  • Night in Paradise, 1946
  • Temptation, 1946
  • Night Song, 1947
  • Berlin Express, 1948
  • The Lady from Boston, 1951
  • Dans la vie tout s'arrange, 1952
  • Affair in Monte Carlo, 1952
  • Todo es posible en Granada, 1954
  • Desirée, 1954
  • The Price of fear, 1956
  • Of Love and Desire, 1963
  • The Oscar, 1966
  • Hotel, 1967
  • Interval, 1973