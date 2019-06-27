Partial filmography for Merle Oberon (1911-1979)
- Wedding Rehearsal, 1932
- Men of Tomorrow, 1932
- The Private Life of Henry VIII, 1933
- Thunder in the East, 1934
- Vagabond Violinist, 1934
- The Private Life of Don Juan, 1934
- The Scarlet Pimpernel, 1934
- Folies Bergère de Paris, 1935
- The Dark Angel, 1935
- These Three, 1936
- Beloved Enemy, 1936
- I, Claudius, 1937
- The Divorce of Lady X, 1938
- The Cowboy and the Lady, 1938
- Over the Moon, 1939
- Wuthering Heights, 1939
- The Lion Has Wings, 1939
- 'Til We Meet Again, 1940
- That Uncertain Feeling, 1941
- Affectionately Yours, 1941
- Lydia, 1941
- Forever and a Day, 1943
- Stage Door Canteen, 1943
- First Comes Courage, 1943
- The Lodger, 1944
- Dark Waters, 1944
- A Song to Remember, 1945
- This Love of Ours, 1945
- Night in Paradise, 1946
- Temptation, 1946
- Night Song, 1947
- Berlin Express, 1948
- The Lady from Boston, 1951
- Dans la vie tout s'arrange, 1952
- Affair in Monte Carlo, 1952
- Todo es posible en Granada, 1954
- Desirée, 1954
- The Price of fear, 1956
- Of Love and Desire, 1963
- The Oscar, 1966
- Hotel, 1967
- Interval, 1973