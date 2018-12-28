Nevada’s leader in receiving yards, McLane Mannix, transferred earlier this month to be closer to his ailing mother in Texas. The Wolf Pack lost another key player to transfer in safety Nephi Sewell, who ranked sixth on the team in tackles.
With Mannix now committed to Texas Tech, the perimeter spotlight shifts to Arkansas State’s Kirk Merritt.
In his first season in Jonesboro, Merritt leads the Red Wolves in catches (75), yards (939) and touchdowns (seven). The former four-star recruit began his college career at Oregon and spent time at Texas A&M, so none of this is surprising.
But Merritt wasn’t trending in a positive direction a year and a half ago.
Merritt was dismissed from the A&M program — then under the leadership of current Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin — in April 2017 after pleading not guilty to two counts of indecent exposure. He had been suspended indefinitely the previous fall after being arrested for allegedly exposing himself to two female academic tutors.
Merritt resurfaced at East Mississippi Community College — the school featured in the first season of the Netflix documentary “Last Chance U” — before returning to Division I with Arkansas State.
“Kirk’s not the only guy on our team that started out somewhere else and ended up finding a home at our place,” Anderson said. “We kind of believe in second chances. We’re really calculated about who we take, and we vet every situation very thoroughly.
“He was a guy we were willing to take a chance on and felt like he would make the most of a second opportunity, and he’s done exactly that. He’s been a great student, he’s been a great player. He’s done everything off the field as promised and as asked.
“We turn away a lot more transfer guys than we take. But when we find one that we truly believe in, we’re willing to give him an opportunity.”