Graduates from Amphitheater High School donned their caps and gowns to march through the halls at Keeling Elementary School. The students hustled past the classrooms, got high-fives and loaded back onto the bus for the next location. Two buses of graduates traveled to the feeder schools Friday as part an effort to inspire kids to stay in school and look forward to graduating one day.
