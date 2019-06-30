This is from a presentation Emalyn Brown gave at International Night at Triangle Y Ranch, where YMCA supporters meet the summer’s camp counselors, many of whom comes from around the world.
Hi, my name is Emalyn. I have been attending the Triangle Y summer camp for 13 years, since I was 5. Many of those years were on scholarship, which I am very grateful for.
Camp has always been somewhere where I can grow, learn and be myself.
The four core values of camp are honesty, respect, responsibility and caring. Growing up with these core values has definitely impacted the woman that I am today.
Responsibility has shown me to take initiative and complete the task I’m given and to take responsibility for my actions. These values help me in everyday life, and I believe every child and teenager should experience them.
All of the programs at camp are challenge by choice, meaning you don’t have to complete them. Some of them can be a little daunting at first, like swimming for the first time or, if you’re afraid of heights, attempting to zipline.
Doing these activities builds a child’s self-esteem and makes us feel accomplished. By the end of the week at camp, they’ll go home with great confidence like they could take on anything. I know firsthand how it feels coming back from camp.
Some of the reasons I go back to camp are for personal growth, forming new friendships and seeing old friends.
The Triangle Y has programs to develop leaders. The Leadership in Training program focuses on encouragement, communication confidence and decision-making skills.
Triangle Y also has a Counselor in Training program. Sixteen- and 17-year-olds are put in a cabin with two co-counselors who helped guide and lead in becoming a good role model and learning how to communicate with the children.
I have the confidence in school to lead group discussions and group projects, but I’m not afraid to work alone.
In sports, I was the team captain of my soccer team. My coach recognized that I had good leadership skills and have the ability to help with team-building.
The YMCA has provided me with a support system during and after camp. I model myself after many of my counselors and leaders. I am blessed that the Triangle Y Ranch camp has provided me with so many role models and lifelong friends.
I would like kids who haven’t had this opportunity to experience everything just as I have! Thank you so much for your time.