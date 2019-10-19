Girl Scouts work on cyphering code during the Cyber Challenge, sponsored by Raytheon at the University of Arizona. The Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona Council is one of 10 sites Raytheon selected nationally to host this cyber rumble and save the moon settlers. Per a press release: “Raytheon’s goal, to teach crucial cybersecurity skills to middle school and high school girls ... will provide skills and lifelong professional opportunities.”
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
A Girl Scout with Troop 60 looks over code while working through an activity with her team during the Cyber Challenge sponsored by Raytheon at the University of Arizona on Oct. 19, 2019.