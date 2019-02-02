Rita Can, 7, performs on the traditional Chinese guzheng under a giant dragon, one of the more than 40 lanterns on display on Saturday, the first night of the Asian Lantern Festival at the Reid Park Zoo. Lanterns of all shapes and sizes are on display throughout the zoo, along with Asian-themed entertainment, music and dance. The festival runs through March 23 from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission is $18 for adults and $16 for children. The Chinese New Year is Tuesday.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

