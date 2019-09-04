Marla Pacheco with Derechos Humanos speaks during a gathering of students and community members to protest at the mall in front of the University of Arizona Administration Building Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019. The demonstration was organized by the Queers United Coalition to voice concerns about the status of the University of Arizona and Banner Health as a safe place for LGBTQ+ people and demand the firing of Dr. Randal Dull. Dull stepped down from his position as chairman of the UA’s Department of Anesthesiology recently following concerns about his leadership style and claims that he acted aggressively toward subordinates. Several employees also said they were concerned about Dull’s negative opinion toward the LGBTQ community, which included a letter he wrote to a newspaper complaining about coverage of an LGBTQ center. He continues to serve as a tenured professor and doctor at the University of Arizona.