Teen arrested for 2nd time on suspicion of
smuggling immigrantsA 19-year-old woman from Phoenix was arrested by Border Patrol agents near Nogales on suspicion of smuggling three illegal immigrants on Monday.
It was the second time in seven months the woman has been arrested on suspicion of smuggling, according to a news release from Customs and Border Protection.
On Monday, agents saw three men come out of the brush along Interstate 19 and get into a white Mercedes sedan. The three men tried to flee from the agents but were caught after a short foot chase.
During questioning, agents determined the female driver was smuggling three Mexican nationals ages 21, 30 and 31. Records checks revealed the woman was incarcerated seven months ago for 60 days following a human smuggling conviction.
Agents seized the vehicle. The woman will be held in custody under human smuggling charges while the men will be processed for immigration violations.
Woman killed in crash in Sierra Vista
A Huachuca City woman was killed and a Sierra Vista man was hospitalized after a head-on vehicle crash in Sierra Vista on Tuesday, police said.
At about 6 a.m., Sierra Vista police officers responded to a collision on Arizona 90 at Airport Road, where two vehicles with extensive front-end damage were blocking northbound travel. Witnesses told police that a Pontiac minivan driven by Lisa Martinez, 40, crossed the center line and collided with the man’s Buick sedan, according to a police news release.
Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene and the 66-year-old man was flown to a Tucson hospital.
Detectives have not determined if impairments were a factor in the incident, the news release said.
Ex-jail chaplain facing prison for sex abuse
A former Cochise County jail chaplain accused of sexually assaulting female inmates faces 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges.
Herald/Review Media reported that 64-year-old Douglas Packer pleaded guilty Thursday in Superior Court to kidnapping with intent to commit sexual abuse, sexual abuse and sexual misconduct.
Defense attorney Jake Amaru said Packer wanted to spare his victims further anguish, and prosecutor Lori Zucco said the victims supported the plea agreement.
Zucco says Packer faces lifetime probation and lifetime sex offender registration in addition to 15 years in prison when sentenced Jan. 13. Packer was a ministry volunteer at the county jail in Bisbee from 2008 until his hiring as detention center chaplain in 2012.