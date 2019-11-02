Man dies after being struck by truck on south side
A 62-year-old man died Thursday morning after being struck by a pickup in a south-side Tucson intersection, police say.
Daniel A. Lopez was walking northbound at the Irvington Road and Greenway Drive intersection, east of South Campbell Avenue, when a 1997 Chevrolet pickup struck him, according to a Tucson police news release.
The driver turned left to merge into the eastbound lanes of Irvington when the crash occurred at about 7 a.m.
Lopez succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at Banner University Medical Center.
The driver was not impaired during the incident, police said.
Detectives determined there was no painted crosswalk in the area, but speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
However, no charges or citations have been issued as of Thursday afternoon.
Shaq Davis