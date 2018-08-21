2017 record: 10-3, 7-1 ACC
Coach: Mark Richt (third year)
Sked or alive? The Hurricanes aren’t wading into the season; Miami faces LSU in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 2. The stretch from Oct. 6-Nov. 17 is a bear. It starts with Florida State at home. The come four road games in five weeks, concluding with a trip to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech.
Why they’re here: The Hurricanes are back; they’re just not No. 1-in-the-nation back. Miami lost its final three games last season, a reality check that should provide motivation to start and finish strong in 2018. QB Malik Rosier should be better in Year 2 as the starter. The defense will be stellar.