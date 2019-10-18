The main draw at Mian Sichuan (not to be confused with the former MiAn sushi downtown) is volcano noodle soup with Sichuan peppercorns and American cheese.
This new shop in the Tucson Mall area has a small menu of spicy noodle dishes and soups.
