Junior offensive lineman Michael Eletise, who has chosen to transfer from Arizona, was probably the highest-ranked recruit of Rich Rodriguez’s six seasons.Eletise is one of six four-star recruits since 2009 who did not play to that level for the Wildcats, joining Jamardre Cobb, Marquis Ware, Salpointe Catholic’s Cam Denson, Kyle Kelley and Palo Verde’s Adam Hall. The only four-star UA recruits in that 10-year period who were productive were Ka’Deem Carey, Marquis Flowers and, to a lesser degree, Anu Solomon. No wonder Arizona went 67-61 in that stretch. …