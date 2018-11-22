Rundown: The 5-foot-10-inch running back has the body frame and skillset similar to current Arizona tailback J.J. Taylor. Wiley is shifty and can cut up field on a dime. Like Gunnell, Wiley is preparing for the second playoff game with Strake Jesuit, which will play Beaumont West Brook at Clyde Abshier Stadium in Deer Park, Texas, at 7 p.m. Friday.
Wiley is a three-star running back and the No. 92 rusher nationally, and committed to Arizona in May. As a senior, Wiley has 1,569 yards and 19 touchdowns, which brings up his career totals to 2,632 yards and 29 scores.