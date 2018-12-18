Position: Running back
Height: 5-11
Weight: 175 pounds
Hometown (high school): Houston (Strake Jesuit)
When he committed: May 26
How he fits: The three-star running back was the second commit of the 2019 class behind Phoenix punter Kyle Ostendorp. Wiley selected the Wildcats over McNeese State, Princeton and Yale. His stature, skill set and jersey number (21) resemble current Arizona starter J.J. Taylor, who was named to The Associated Press All-Pac-12 team as an all-purpose player.
Wiley finished his high school career with 2,632 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns, and is a track star at Strake Jesuit. Wiley was recruited by UA’s former running backs coach Clarence McKinney before he accepted the Texas Southern head coaching job.
With his speed and shiftiness, Wiley could contribute on special teams right away. It’s going to be harder for him to see the field as a running back. Taylor will return as the starter with soon-to-be junior Gary Brightwell as the backup, and Darrius “Bam” Smith and Nathan Tilford also in the mix.
He said it: “I’m a very disciplined player that works hard and plays with a chip on his shoulder.” — Wiley, in a text message to the Star