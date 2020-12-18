The words 'Reach Higher' aptly describe Michelle Ennabe. The daughter of first generation Latino and Arab-Americans and the first in her family to pursue higher education, Michelle understands that where you live influences not only how you live, but also how long you live. For this reason, Michelle has completed cross-disciplinary degrees in Physiology, Neuroscience, and Sociology. After finishing her MS in Cellular and Molecular Medicine, she will apply to medical school to become a physician. Michelle has created her own refugee support program, helping people acquiring English with schoolwork and creating social events to help children assimilate. She also helps distribute produce to homeless shelters and low-income apartments in a food desert through Borderlands Produce Rescue. As President of La Mesa Division site, she has contributed to the distribution of over 500,000 pounds of fresh produce and created scholarships for first-generation students. Michelle believes that preventative medicine does not have to begin at the patient bedside. Instead, it can start in the community teaching about health and educating the next generation.
