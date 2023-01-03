Michigan 'fought our hearts out' in CFP loss to TCU

GLENDALE — Michigan dropped a heartbreaking 51-45 game Saturday night to TCU, which advances to face Georgia in the Jan. 9 College Football Playoff championship game.

In what was the highest-scoring contest in Fiesta Bowl history, the Wolverines fell behind early, entering the midway break trailing the Frogs 21-6. Overcoming a controversial replay overturn on a potential touchdown by JJ McCarthy to Roman Wilson, along with a series of goalline blunders, they then traded blows with the Horned Frogs and Heisman-runner up quarterback Max Duggan in the second half.

Duggan said Michigan's big plays didn’t bother the Frogs, whose coaches preach a "live-in-the-moment" mentality.

"If you walked up and down our sideline you’re going to hear everyone on the sideline saying 'next play,'" he said.

An emotion Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh found solace in the valiant effort on offense.

"I feel very proud," he said. "I can’t say enough how many phenomenal plays were made in the game by our guys and I feel very proud of that."

Harbaugh will also find relief in the fact that star players across the board are slated to return to Ann Arbor next fall, including McCarthy, Donovan Edwards, Mike Sanristil and more. McCarthy finished the game 20 for 34 for 343 yards, two touchdowns ... and two costly interceptions.

"We fought our hearts out," he said. "There was a lot of things that we could have done better. I can’t wait to watch the tape. But we will be back. I promise that.”

The Horned Frogs will head back to Fort Worth before traveling to Los Angeles, where they take No. 1 Georgia. The Bulldogs narrowly escaped No. 4 Ohio State in Saturday's seconds semifinal game.

Two-time Heisman-finalist CJ Stroud turned in another memorable performance in what should be his final contest in the scarlet and gray, finishing with 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a passer rating of 192.4.

TCU coach Sonny Dykes said he is already well aware of the widespread underdog narrative that will follow his team into Sofi Stadium. Dykes knows it will not rattle the teams confident mindset, making sure to note once more the rhetoric leading up to the game, which was in-part that the Frogs would be far overpowered by Michigan on both sides of the ball, having come from the Big Ten, which is known for its speed and high-octane offenses.

“It was a physical football game, and as I said earlier, we were the most physical team on the field tonight," he said. "I think that was easy to see.”