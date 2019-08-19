2018 record: 7-6, 5-4 Big Ten
Coach: Mark Dantonio (13th year)
Sked or alive? The stretch from Oct. 5-Nov. 16 will decide the Spartans’ fate. It starts with a trip to Ohio State and ends with a visit to Michigan. In between: Wisconsin on the road and Penn State at home (plus Illinois – a needed breather – in East Lansing). Splitting those four games might not be enough to keep MSU in the Big Ten East race.
Why they’re here: The Spartans failed to live up to preseason expectations last year. QB Brian Lewerke’s banged-up shoulder surely played a role; MSU scored seven or fewer points in four of its final seven games. The offense doesn’t have to be great for MSU to have a good season because the defense – with all four starters returning up front – should be excellent.