2017 record: 10-3, 7-2 Big Ten
Coach: Mark Dantonio (12th year)
Sked or alive? A Week 2 trip to the desert to face Arizona State could be tricky, but the real challenge begins in mid-October. MSU visits Penn State on Oct. 13, then hosts Michigan the following week. The Spartans at least need a split to remain viable contenders in the stacked Big Ten East.
Why they’re here: Dantonio’s team rebounded quickly and emphatically from a 3-9 season, and MSU should be even better this year. The Spartans return 19 starters, tied for most in the nation. That includes the entire secondary, underrated QB Brian Lewerke and 6-4 WR Felton Davis III (55-776-9 in 2017).