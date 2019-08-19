FILE- In an April 13, 2019, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks out with players during the team's annual spring NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich. Harbaugh seems to be set up for success at Michigan in his fifth season, leading a program that is a popular choice to win the Big Ten. "That's where I would pick us," Harbaugh said. Some are predicting the Wolverines will earn a spot in the College Football Playoff to give them a chance to win a national championship for the first time since 1997.

2018 record: 10-3, 8-1 Big Ten

Coach: Jim Harbaugh (fifth year)

Sked or alive? A couple of pockets could pose problems. The first comes in September. In Week 2, Michigan hosts Army, a top-25-caliber team with an offense that’s difficult to prepare for. After a bye, Michigan visits Wisconsin, which has won the past four meetings in Madison. In October, UM visits Penn State, which won 42-13 the last time they met in State College. Michigan then hosts Notre Dame.

Why they’re here: The Wolverines have their share of skeptics. Harbaugh has guided his alma mater to three 10-3 finishes in four seasons but can’t quite get UM over the hump (0-4 vs. Ohio State). Why might this year be different? Shea Patterson returns at QB, and he could be even better than last year (2,600 yards, 22-7 TD-INT) under new OC Josh Gattis.