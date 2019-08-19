2018 record: 10-3, 8-1 Big Ten
Coach: Jim Harbaugh (fifth year)
Sked or alive? A couple of pockets could pose problems. The first comes in September. In Week 2, Michigan hosts Army, a top-25-caliber team with an offense that’s difficult to prepare for. After a bye, Michigan visits Wisconsin, which has won the past four meetings in Madison. In October, UM visits Penn State, which won 42-13 the last time they met in State College. Michigan then hosts Notre Dame.
Why they’re here: The Wolverines have their share of skeptics. Harbaugh has guided his alma mater to three 10-3 finishes in four seasons but can’t quite get UM over the hump (0-4 vs. Ohio State). Why might this year be different? Shea Patterson returns at QB, and he could be even better than last year (2,600 yards, 22-7 TD-INT) under new OC Josh Gattis.