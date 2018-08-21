2017 record: 8-5, 5-4 Big Ten
Coach: Jim Harbaugh (fourth year)
Sked or alive? Michigan has five road games this year. Three are about as tough as they come: Notre Dame (Sept. 1), Michigan State (Oct. 20) and Ohio State (Nov. 24). The Wolverines got swept by the Spartans and Buckeyes last year and haven’t beaten OSU since … 2011.
Why they’re here: Will this be the year Michigan puts it all together? Most of the defense is back from a unit that ranked third in the country in yards allowed per game. More important, QB Shea Patterson – a one-time Arizona commit who put up huge numbers in seven games at Ole Miss last year – is eligible for 2018.