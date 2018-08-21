Intentionally or not, Microsoft has emerged as a kind of internet cop, thanks to its efforts to thwart Russian hackers.
The company’s announcement Tuesday that it disrupted fake internet domains mimicking conservative U.S. political institutions sparked confusion and alarm on Capitol Hill and led Russian officials to accuse the company of participating in an anti-Russian “witch hunt.”
Microsoft stands virtually alone among tech companies with its aggressive approach, which uses U.S. courts to fight computer fraud and seize hacked websites back from malicious perpetrators. In the process, it takes on a role that might look more like the job of government than a corporation.
In the case this week, the company did not just accidentally stumble onto a couple of harmless spoof websites. The discovery was part of an ongoing legal fight against Russian hackers that began in the summer before the 2016 presidential election and was part of a broader, decade-long battle to protect its brand from cybercrime.
“What we’re seeing in the last couple of months appears to be an uptick in activity,” Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief legal officer, said in an interview this week. Microsoft says it caught these particular sites early and that there’s no evidence they were used in hacking attacks.
The Redmond, Washington, company sued the hacking group it calls Strontium in August 2016, arguing that it was breaking into Microsoft accounts and computer networks and stealing highly sensitive information from customers. The group, Microsoft said, would send “spear-phishing” emails linking to realistic-looking fake websites in hopes that targeted victims — including political and military figures — would click.
The company also makes arguments based on trademark and copyright infringement.
One email introduced as court evidence in 2016 showed a photo of a mushroom cloud and a link to an article about how Russia-U.S. tensions could trigger World War III. Clicking on the link might expose a user’s computer to infection, hidden spyware or data theft.
An indictment from U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller has tied the group to Russian’s main intelligence agency and to the 2016 email hacking of both the Democratic National Committee and Democrat Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.