Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Current Subscriber?
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog in Subscribe
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Paul McCartney's company still pays taxes on the sprawling ranch he shared with his wife Linda on Tucson's far-east side.
A historic, creek-side farm once targeted for residential development will be preserved instead as an agricultural and ecological oasis 40 mil…
The lawyer for two Tucson-area siblings accused of rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 says his clients’ “vulnerabilities” shaped their actions.
Dear Amy: My boyfriend and I have been together for over two years. I was previously married for 14 years to an abusive man.
Experts are tracking an unprecedented outbreak of blooms in strange locations on saguaros across Southern Arizona. Environmental stresses could be to blame.
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said she did not vote on the creation of a commission to delve into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot because of a "personal family matter."
Ann-Eve Pedersen "had a powerful sense of right and wrong, a moral core to her." She worked at the Tucson Citizen and the Arizona Daily Star through the 1990s before turning her attention to advocating for state education funding.
Seven members of Arizona’s congressional delegation have vowed to fight this latest Air Force plan to start retiring the A-10 Thunderbolt II jets.
Tucson Electric Power says it has enough spare power to weather demand peaks, but customers can help by shifting usage away from peak periods.
In the West, the longstanding tradition is that when you don’t have enough water to serve your city or state, you take it from somewhere else.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.