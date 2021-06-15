Midtown shooting
- Arizona Daily Star
-
-
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The left-handed relievers have been placed on interim suspension by the UA, which said they violated the school’s student code of conduct.
- Updated
Leer en español
- Updated
More than 166,000 Arizona motorists who are now renewing their vehicle registrations are being hit up for a $32 fee that, according to a key lawmaker, the department may not legally be entitled to collect.
- Updated
A confluence of events — from Lake Mead to eastern Arizona to Tucson's south side — should prompt us to act ambitiously against the climate change and water drops threatening the state.
- Updated
New restaurant openings in Tucson in the last few months include a new raspado spot, the highly anticipated Flora's Market Run and a marijuana-friendly restaurant on Fourth Avenue.
- Updated
The 320-square-foot homes cost about $45K and can be transported from one location to another via flatbed.
- Updated
About 30 minutes north of downtown Tucson, Red Rock is attracting homebuyers from the Old Pueblo and benefitting from new factories in the area.
- Updated
Tucson Water will close its plant because rising levels of PFAS chemical compounds in south-side groundwater make it no longer cost-effective to keep treating it.
- Updated
Cats take Game 3 of their Super Regional series in decisive fashion, clinching the program’s 18th trip to the CWS.
How have home sales changed over time? Which ZIP codes are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and maps, updated weekly.