History: Spotty. Negative findings in four of six health inspections since December. Most recently, it received a probationary rating June 5, followed by a failed inspection June 15.
What the inspector saw: Three of four hand-washing sinks had no soap; cook and supervisor unaware of correct cooking temperatures for fish, chicken or hamburgers; dishes and cutlery stored as clean had food debris; no menu warning about dangers posed by under-cooked foods such as rare beef.
Follow-up: The site passed a June 25 follow-up inspection.
Comments: Owner Frank Silverman, who took over in November 2017, said he has been working to fix problems left behind by previous ownership. He said recent violations were “minor” in nature and have been corrected.