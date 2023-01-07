Midyear enrollee Silva could help UA softball in '23

Mountain View High School senior Aissa Silva last week announced she had graduated from MVHS in December and will enroll at the UA this week and play for Caitlin Lowe’s softball team this season. Silva thus becomes the first midseason early enrollee in the UA softball program and hopes to join a needy pitching staff that includes junior Devin Netz and freshman Sydney Somerndike. The last UA athlete to enroll and play at midseason was current Wildcat sophomore basketball guard Madi Conner. In her debut season at Arizona, 2020-21, the Phoenix Compass Prep product played in just six games and scored six points. ... Loren Woods, Arizona’s shot-blocking all-conference center on the school’s 2001 Final Four team, is in the movies. The 7-foot 1-inch Woods appears with Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds in the new movie “Spirited,’’ in which’ Woods is outfitted as a Scrooge-type, deadly silent ghost. Reynolds told reporters that Woods “was just the sweetest guy. He was a delight." Woods, who played for the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors during his six-year NBA career, earlier appeared on the HBO Los Angeles Lakers TV series "Winning Time." ... Arizona’s men’s and women’s basketball teams are both playing out-of-state games this upcoming week, one of just two such occasions this season. Thus, I recommend attending a Wednesday doubleheader at Pima College. At 5:30 p.m., Brian Peabody’s 13-1 men’s basketball team, averaging a nation-leading 109 points per game and ranked No. 14, plays ACCAC powerhouse Arizona Western. That game will be followed at 7:30 p.m. by Todd Holthaus’ No. 10-ranked Pima women’ basketball team, which meets the 10-3 AWC women’s club.