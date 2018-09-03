Ranked the No. 1 offensive line prospect in 1989 by SuperPrep, Ciasca was a very big deal. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Parade All-American had offers coming from all corners of the country and listed his finalists as USC, UCLA, Florida State and the UA when he was named the All-Southern Arizona offensive player of the year by the Star his senior year. The Arizona Gatorade Circle of Champions player of the year in 1989 helped open lanes for fellow first-team selection running back Barry Bacon, who rushed for more than 1,500 yards as Sahuaro finished the regular season 10-0 and reached the state semifinals. Ciasca chose to stay in Tucson by committing to the Wildcats, but he was never able to get to the same level of play as injuries ended his career.