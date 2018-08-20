Several big-time college football programs had their eyes on Saffer, a 6-foot-6, 295-pound USA Today first-team All American offensive tackle and two-time Arizona Republic All-State selection who was widely considered the No. 1 offensive lineman in the nation in 1997. Nebraska, the 1995 consensus national champions, had two coaches station themselves in Tucson for a week to try to persuade Saffer to become a Cornhusker, according to former Sabino coach Jeff Scurran. Saffer, who was also a Parade All-American and Reebok preseason All-American as a senior, helped open lanes for running back Nathan Wize, a fellow senior who rushed for a state-record 3,101 yards and 51 touchdowns in 1997 as the Sabercats went 13-0 before losing in the 4A state championship game. Saffer listed UCLA, Southern Cal, Washington, Nebraska and Arizona State as his final college choices and he ultimately chose the Bruins. He started 41 games with them and was named All-Pac 10 and a second-team All-American by Sporting News his senior year in 2002 but was never able to stick with an NFL team.