Milagros is an adorable 1-year old shepherd mix girl. She is spayed, dewormed, microchipped, and up to date on her... View on PetFinder
Milagros
For Star subscribers: The pizzeria owner is hoping increased traffic will help him dig out of a financial hole, after being temporarily locked out of the space.
What's going on in Tucson, Arizona: gem show, Old Tucson, Savor Food and Wine Festival, Lunar New Year, drag shows, community yard sales and more in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas.
The unidentified teen was driving on East Mary Ann Cleveland Way about 7:30 a.m. Monday when Tucson police say she suddenly swerved into traffic.
The Star's longtime columnist on longtime Arizona's huge win over UCLA, volleyball coach Dave Rubio's departure, Tedy Bruschi's telegenic "it"…
Cafes, tapas and a food truck park: Here are 13 new restaurants and eateries expected to open in Tucson, Arizona, in 2023.
For Star subscribers: Regulars at Sweetwater Wetlands are mourning the death of Mama, maybe Tucson's most photographed bobcat.
A Republican senator from Mesa's personal experience with mental illness and homelessness derailed a bid by another GOP lawmaker to make sleeping on a sidewalk a crime.
Former Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski, now a graduate assistant at Arizona, is working with the Wildcats' big men while pursuing a masters degree and trying to get his banged-up body right.
Tucson mural artist Joe Pagac plans to dress up like a hotdog and hike 100 miles around Tucson to raise money for the Community Food Bank, and he's looking for a few fellow frankfurters to join him on the trail.
Seen and heard from No. 11 Arizona's showdown with No. 5 UCLA at McKale Center, including the presence of 'College GameDay' (sort of) and Ernie McCray getting his day.