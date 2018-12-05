During UA-produced “film room” videos on YouTube, Wildcats coach Sean Miller usually offers constructive criticism and accolades while he and a player or two go over some game tape together.
But when it came to fellow Pittsburgh native Ryan Luther, Miller also turned part-reporter.
Miller asked Luther how long it would take Miller to realize what happened if Luther’s twin brother showed up in his place after Christmas break.
“Maybe one or two days,” Luther said, smiling. “He’s smaller and uglier.”
Miller asked Luther his favorite place to eat in Pittsburgh, to which Luther chose Primanti Brothers, which serves up huge sandwiches with meats, cheese, coleslaw and fries all crammed between the bread.
Miller said his favorite Steeler was Jack Lambert, and Luther said his has been Ben Roethlisberger.
Then, when it came to basketball, Miller praised Luther’s willingness to take charges and dive for balls. Miller encouraged him to shoot and do more things such as cut off the ball and grab offensive rebounds that can create more shot opportunities.
Miller finished by showing a clip of Luther shooting pivotal free throws near the end of the UConn game. The clip shows Luther’s father burying his eyes in his wife’s shoulder.
“It’s one of the classic moments I have seen,” Miller told Luther. “Neither one of them could bear to watch it. But it was awesome for them to be able to see you in a big road win.”