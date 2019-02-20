Miller said on his radio show this week that there’s “zero chance” he won’t bring in at least one other recruit and that he would “more realistically” bring in two.
Considering that he already has the maximum of 13 scholarship players on paper for next season, it’s not difficult to figure he’s expecting more early departures this spring (or possibly a subtraction from his recruiting class).
“It’s happened every year that I’ve been here,” Miller said of the early departures. “We’re not at that point yet, but you know we’re always recruiting and making sure that that we can put our best foot forward and add a quality person and player to next year’s team. What you don’t want to do is you have that opportunity (when a scholarship opens up) and you don’t really have any irons in the fire.”
Already this year, Miller lost Emmanuel Akot to a transfer. Last year, although it was expected, Deandre Ayton, Rawle Alkins and Allonzo Trier all left early. In 2017, so did Kobi Simmons, Chance Comanche and Lauri Markkanen.
While Ayton and Markkanen left to become lottery picks, Alkins, Trier and Simmons all signed two-way contracts, while Comanche signed a G League deal.
The increasing developmental opportunities in the G League — and the relatively new two-way deals that pay at least $75,000 — have given fringe NBA prospects more reason to think about leaving college early.
That, in turn, gives college coaches such as Miller more reason to brace for spring roster losses.
“And I think every person that we coach is a little bit different from the next one,” Miller said. “What means something to one kid or one family, how they see it, could be completely different from the next. So it’s really hard to judge that they’re all in this category. But I think if you look through college basketball, there’s a lot of young people making those choices and, you know, sometimes it really works for them.”