Miller also spent time watching Alaskan point guard Daishen Nix, a five-star point guard from the class of 2020 now playing for Las Vegas' Trinity International.
According to Phoenix-based event organizer Chad Groth, Miller joined Cal assistant David Grace and several scouts in watching Nix play on Friday during a Grind Session game against California’s Veritas Prep at Glendale Community College. Armstrong was also scheduled to play in the event on Saturday.
Originally from Anchorage, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound Nix moved to Las Vegas in 2015. He’s rated No. 14 nationally by 247 Sports, No. 17 by Rivals and No. 33 by ESPN.