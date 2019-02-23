Arizona men's coach Sean Miller, left, chats with former coach Lute Olson at halftime of the women's game against Northern Arizona at McKale Center, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.

Before Mark Phelps was hired to be part of Arizona’s basketball coaching staff, he was the head coach at Drake. He lost that job after going 77-86 in five years, and then reunited with Sean Miler, his former colleague on Herb Sendek's staff at North Carolina State. Phelps was clearly a diligent recruiter before he was fired from the UA staff, but he was not the No. 1 recruiter at Arizona, nor was among the nation’s top-recruiting assistant coaches. That was and always will be Miller. Lute Olson employed three elite-level recruiters — Jessie EvansKen Burmeister and Josh Pastner — but it would also be an error to say any of those men were the No. 1 recruiters at Arizona. Once Olson walked into a room, as with Miller now, not much else mattered.