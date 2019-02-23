Before Mark Phelps was hired to be part of Arizona’s basketball coaching staff, he was the head coach at Drake. He lost that job after going 77-86 in five years, and then reunited with Sean Miler, his former colleague on Herb Sendek's staff at North Carolina State. Phelps was clearly a diligent recruiter before he was fired from the UA staff, but he was not the No. 1 recruiter at Arizona, nor was among the nation’s top-recruiting assistant coaches. That was and always will be Miller. Lute Olson employed three elite-level recruiters — Jessie Evans, Ken Burmeister and Josh Pastner — but it would also be an error to say any of those men were the No. 1 recruiters at Arizona. Once Olson walked into a room, as with Miller now, not much else mattered.