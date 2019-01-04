Even though Justin Coleman played only four minutes Thursday against Colorado after dislocating his shoulder in practice Monday, UA coach Sean Miller was optimistic his point guard would quickly return to normal.
Miller said Coleman was “maybe at the best level” in the degree of injury he suffered, and was able to play him Thursday because the UA’s medical team determined he wouldn’t risk any harm by doing so.
“But once we got him out there and he started playing, I think it was in everybody’s interests to just kind of let him keep getting better” and resting, Miller said. “My hope is that against Utah he can play more, almost grow his role back to what it was.”
Less than a minute after he came in Thursday’s game with 15:31 left in the first half, Coleman threw the ball away in a move that looked like it might have been affected by his sore shoulder. But Miller said it was hard to tell if pain made a difference.
“I listen to both Justins,” Miller said, referring to Coleman and UA trainer Justin Kokoskie. “No. 1, it’s is he able to play? And once he’s in there you have to listen to the athlete. Because sometimes when they haven’t practiced and they’re not out there every day, the game feels funny.
“I think Justin did the best he could. It was great that he was able to contribute at all but my hope is that he can continue to contribute more with each passing day.”