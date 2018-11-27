Arizona Wildcats coach Sean Miller talked Tuesday about the program's four new players. Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Terry Armstrong and Christian Koloko signed national letters of intent during the early signing period (Nov. 14-21).
The four high school prospects make up the country's top recruiting class, according to 247Sports.com, with under five months until the next signing period which runs from April 17 to May 15.
Check out what Miller had to say about each of his four new Wildcats for the class of 2019. Videos are by David Skinner of the Arizona Daily Wildcat.