Miller, Xavier top No. 2 UConn; UNM stays undefeated

CINCINNATI — Zach Freemantle scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Colby Jones also scored 16, helping No. 22 Xavier hand No. 2 UConn its first loss of the season, 83-73, on Saturday.

Jack Nunge started for Xavier despite an illness that limited him during warmups. He didn’t rejoin the team after halftime until a couple of minutes into the half but finished with 15 points in 24 minutes.

“Thirty minutes before tipoff, he was sleeping,” Xavier coach Sean Miller said. “He looked awful, but he didn’t have a fever. He did the best that he could. We certainly wouldn’t have won if he didn’t play.”

Nunge’s effort wasn’t lost on his teammates.

“Jack came through in the biggest way,” Freemantle said. “He was in there getting fluids, then to see him be that impactful was motivating.”

Xavier (12-3, 4-0 Big East), which joined the AP Top 25 rankings this week, won its eighth consecutive game. Its three losses have come by a combined 13 points to Indiana, Duke, Gonzaga.

Adama Sanogo led UConn with 18 points. Andre Jackson Jr. scored 14 points and Jordan Hawkins had 11 for the Huskies.

UConn (14-1, 3-1 Big East) was off to its best start since beginning the 1998 season 19-0 and going on to win its first NCAA championship. The loss Saturday kept the Huskies from their best start since 1994-95 and left only No. 1 Purdue and No. 22 New Mexico as the only undefeated Division I teams this season.

“The group is real down,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “These guys wanted to make a statement on the road and have a chance to be No. 1 on Monday. Xavier’s as good as anybody in the league. Not many teams in the country could have come in here and won this game.”

Jerome Hunter’s 15 points for Xavier tied a career high. He had a career-high 10 rebounds in a win Wednesday at St. John’s, all off the bench.

“Jerome was the difference in the game tonight,” said Miller, the former Arizona coach. “His energy was contagious.“

No. 6 Texas 70, Oklahoma 69: In Norman, Okla., Marcus Carr hit the go-ahead basket in the final minute as the Longhorns escaped in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Oklahoma (9-4, 0-1) led for most of the second half behind 22 points from Grant Sherfield, and had a chance regain the lead in the final 30 seconds. But freshman Milos Uzan’s 3-point attempt bounced off the back of the rim and the Longhorns (12-1, 1-0) hit six straight free throws down the stretch to seal the victory — withstanding a half-court shot at the buzzer from Oklahoma’s Jacob Groves.

It was the sixth win in a row for Texas, and raised the record of acting coach Rodney Terry to 5-0; he’s guiding the Longhorns during coach Chris Beard’s suspension.

Carr, who had 41 points in his last outing for the Longhorns, didn’t get his first bucket until the final 75 seconds of the first half. He finished with 13 points, as did Timmy Allen. Groves scored 17 points, including 5-of-9 from the 3-point line.

No. 4 Kansas 69, Oklahoma State 67: In Lawrence, Kan., KJ Adams scored the go-ahead basket with 5.8 seconds left and the Jayhawks came back from 15 down to beat the Cowboys.

Jalen Wilson scored 20 points and Adams finished with 14 to lead the Jayhawks (12-0), who trailed 45-30 at halftime but used a 22-5 run in the opening minutes of the second half to not only wipe out the deficit but take the lead.

Kansas took a 65-64 lead on Kevin McCullar Jr.’s 3-pointer with 45 seconds left, and Wilson added two free throws a moment later to stretch the lead. But the Cowboys’ Bryce Thompson, who began his career at Kansas and matched a career high with 23 points, drilled a 3-pointer with 14.8 seconds left to tie the game at 67.

The Jayhawks raced up court, got the ball to Adams and he made a nifty lay-in to regain the lead.

Oklahoma State lost the ball out of bounds at the other end trying to score in transition. With 1.1 seconds on the clock, the Cowboys got the ball to Thompson, whose shot was swatted by Wilson from behind. The final inbound pass with a couple of tenths left was tipped by the Jayhawks, ending the game.

No. 22 New Mexico 76, Wyoming 65: In Laramie, Wyo., Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 20 points, including the game-winning free throws with 17 seconds remaining.

The Lobos (14-0, 2-0 Mountain West) remain one of only two unbeaten teams nationally.

The Cowboys (5-9, 0-2), who dropped their fourth consecutive game, had a chance to take a late lead but Max Agbonkpolo missed an open look.

After New Mexico’s Josiah Allick was fouled and missed a pair of free throws, Brendan Wenzel’s desperation shot at the buzzer was off target.

Utah 71, Stanford 66: In Stanford, Calif., backup guard Lazar Stefanovic matched his season- and career-high with 20 points. The sophomore from Belgrade, Serbia, made 6 of 7 shots, all three of his 3-point tries and 5 of 6 from the line. Gabe Madsen and Marco Anthony scored 10 points each.

The Utes led 60-48 near the four-minute mark of the second half before two 3-pointers by Max Murrell ignited a 12-2 Stanford run that was capped by a Murrell layup with 2:15 remaining. The Utes maintained their lead by making 10 consecutive free throws and 13 of 14 in the final five minutes. They went the final 5:16 without a field goal, missing their only two attempts. Utah made 19 of 23 free throws for the game.

Still, Stanford was within 69-66 after a driving layup by Isa Silva with 12 seconds remaining. Madsen added two free throws to give Utah a five-point lead, then Stanford’s Spencer Jones missed a 3-pointer and teammate Harrison Ingram was fouled on a 3-pointer and missed all three free-throw attempts.

Jones, No. 6 in the Pac-12 in scoring at 18.7 ppg coming in, had 16 for the Cardinal (5-9, 0-3 Pac-12). Silva added 11 points and Murrell 10. Stanford had only six turnovers but made just 9 of 28 3-pointers.

The Utes (11-4, 4-0) led for the last 14 minutes of the first half and their lead peaked at 10 with about seven minutes to go before halftime. Michael Jones scored five points in a 7-0 run that got Stanford within 25-22 with 5:10 remaining before Utah recovered to build a 30-23 lead at the break.