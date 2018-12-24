Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City
Time: 10 a.m. MT
Watch: ESPN
UA connection: Knicks guard Allonzo Trier
How he's done: Earlier this month, Trier signed a two-year deal worth $7 million with New York after originally going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft and signed a two-way contract. Since officially becoming a member of the Knicks, the rookie has averaged 11.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game coming off the bench. Trier has missed the last seven games with a hamstring injury, but is probable to play against the Bucks.