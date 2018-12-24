New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Miami. The Heat won 110-87. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City

Time: 10 a.m. MT

Watch: ESPN

UA connection: Knicks guard Allonzo Trier

How he's done: Earlier this month, Trier signed a two-year deal worth $7 million with New York after originally going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft and signed a two-way contract. Since officially becoming a member of the Knicks, the rookie has averaged 11.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game coming off the bench. Trier has missed the last seven games with a hamstring injury, but is probable to play against the Bucks. 