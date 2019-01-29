Park at downtown Mercado hub, 201 S. Linda Ave.
Main Avenue Fossil and Mineral Show, 889-1840
- 1202 N. Main Ave., mainavegemshow.com
- When: Feb. 2-16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- What: Minerals, beads, crystals, specimens, finished jewelry, metaphysical, rocks
Tucson’s Hidden Gem Show
- 707 N. Main Ave. (formerly Samora Minerals and Amber Co. Warehouse), tucsonshiddengem.com
- When: Now through Feb. 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- What: Minerals, fossils, cabs, jewelry, and crystals
Executive Inn (Fortuna) Mineral, Gem & Fossil Show, 791-7551
- Fortuna Inn & Suites, 333 W. Drachman St., aaamineral.com/en/show
- When: Now through Feb. 11, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
- What: Treasures, trinkets, gems, fossils, minerals, and stones from all over the world
American Indian Exposition, 248-5849
- Quality Inn Flamingo Downtown, 1300 N. Stone Ave., usaindianinfo.com
- Now through Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Feb. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- What: Demonstrating American Indian artists sharing their tribal crafts. More than 150 tribal nations’ authentic crafts, plus major collections of antique seed beads and turquoise stones from 30 mines
Madagascar Minerals Gem Show, 882-8884
- 201 W. Lester St.
- When: Now through Feb. 11, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- What: Gemstones, minerals, fossils, carvings, lapidary, crystals, specimens, metaphysical, rocks
Just Minerals Event, (407) 353-1194
- Elks Lodge 385, 1800 N. Oracle Road
- When: Feb. 3-5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- What: Mineral specimens
1801 Oracle Mineral, Gem & Fossil Show, 815-8286
- 1801 N. Oracle Road
- When: Now through Feb. 18, 9 a.m-6 p.m.
- What: Mineral specimens from all over the world, fossils, carvings, gemstones, crystals, rocks
La Fuente de Piedras Mineral Show, 755-1525
- 1735 N. Oracle Road
- When: Now through Feb. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- What: Minerals and fossils from around the world, decorator specimens, collector specimens
The Mineral City, (720) 318-8933
- 516 W. Lester St.
- When: Feb. 1-11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- What: Minerals; onsite prep lab and custom acrylic base service
Mineral & Fossil Co-op Show, 617-0207
- 1635 N. Oracle Road
- When: Feb. 1-17, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
- What: Minerals, fossils, crystals, artifacts, rocks, tools
Mineral & Fossil Marketplace, 207-9668
- 1333 N. Oracle Road, mfmshow.com
- When: Feb. 2-15, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- What: Minerals, fossils, specimens, meteorites, rocks, lapidary and lapidary supplies
Feather, Fire, and Ice Artisan Show at Historic Monterey Court, 990-0400
- 505 W. Miracle Mile
- When: Feb. 1-17, noon-8 p.m.
Tucson’s New Mineral Show
- 1102 W. Grant Road
- When: Feb. 5-11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- What: Mineral specimens — old collection pieces and those newly mined from source — gem crystals, gold specimens, diamond crystals, rare minerals, decorator minerals and display minerals, copper bookends
The Gem and Jewelry Show on Grant, (847) 922-4613
- Grand Luxe Hotel & Resort, 1365 W. Grant Road, srgjshows.com
- When: Now through Feb. 11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- What: Vintage gems, ancient artifacts, beads, jewelry, ethnographic art
Fossil & Mineral Alley at Days Inn Tucson City Center
- 665 N. Freeway Ave. (at St. Mary’s Road)
- When: Feb. 2-Feb. 15, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- What: Minerals, fossils, specimens, meteorites, rocks, lapidary and lapidary supplies