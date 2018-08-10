Tucked among the office buildings, shopping centers and housing west of North Swan Road near East Camp Lowell Drive, the museum is packed with imaginary, magical worlds, antique buildings, and pieces of history and contemporary life in itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny scale.
There’s usually plenty of head-scratching and “how’d they do that” comments when viewing the detailed, realistic buildings, landscapes, creatures, and characters portrayed as multimedia miniatures.
The museum’s permanent collections are split into three main areas; the Enchanted Realm, History Gallery and Exploring the World.
In “Scenes from Salvaged Scraps: Debbie Gill’s Miniature Rooms” the Mesa-based artist uses only recycled materials to create miniature rooms that draw upon her love of interior design and childhood memories, says Spronken. The temporary exhibit runs through Aug. 26.
For the younger set, there is the Kids Create Family Fun Program from noon to 3 p.m. on Sept. 8 — regularly offered on the second Saturday of the month — and Tiny Tales for Tots is from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 15. — regularly held on the third Wednesday of the month.
- The museum, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9. For more information, call 881-0606 or visit theminitimemachine.org
- Where to eat: The museum is near the bustling intersections of Swan and Camp Lowell roads and Swan and Fort Lowell roads and you’ll find plenty of spots to eat. Tucson Coffee Roasters, 3225 N. Swan Road, near the Bashas’ grocery store, has a variety of fancy (and plain) coffee and cool drinks.