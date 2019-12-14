History: Prior to this inspection, good and excellent ratings since 2013 except for probationary ratings followed by passes in February 2016 and April 2018.
What the inspector saw: Chicken held in hot holding at unsafe temperatures, foods held in cold storage at unsafe temperatures, foods held in refrigerator without date marking label, frozen chicken being thawed by unapproved method, roach observed on premises, plastic buckets of broth stored in walk-in unit on floor, plastic containers used to store clean kitchen utensils had soil accumulation inside.
Follow-up: Passed a follow-up inspection Nov. 4.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned before deadline.