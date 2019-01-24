Arizona co-captain Chase Jeter missed Thursday night’s game against USC with a back injury he suffered last week against Oregon State. Although Jeter took some shots and wore game shorts during pregame warmups at Galen Center, he would miss his first game as an Arizona Wildcat since transferring from Duke.
And the UA missed every inch of his 6-foot-11 frame.
After recording his first double-double at Arizona against Oregon State, graduate transfer Ryan Luther started at center for the Cats, but had a mild performance of eight points and five rebounds.
USC’s frontcourt of Nick Rakocevic and Bennie Boatwright led the way with a combined 39 points and 24 rebounds. The Wildcats were also outrebounded 51-39, while the Trojans scored 40 points in the paint.