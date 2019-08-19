2018 record: 8-5, 4-4 SEC
Coach: Joe Moorhead (second year)
Sked or alive? It’s not so nice over in the West. Mississippi State’s SEC road games include trips to Auburn and Texas A&M. Its home games include contests against LSU and Alabama. They’re all tucked into a brutal six-game stretch from Sept. 28-Nov. 16 that also includes visits to Tennessee and Arkansas.
Why they’re here: This is a bet on new QB Tommy Stevens clicking with Moorhead, his former coordinator at Penn State. The offense will have to be better, because the defense is bound to fall off. Three Bulldog defenders – Jeffery Simmons, Montez Sweat and Johnathan Abram – were first-round picks in the 2019 NFL draft. MSU finished first in the nation in total defense last season.