2017 record: 9-4, 4-4 SEC
Coach: Joe Moorhead (first year)
Sked or alive? Potential speedbumps are sprinkled throughout the Bulldogs’ schedule, including trips to Kansas State in September and Alabama in November. A stretch in the middle will really test MSU’s mettle. Mississippi State hosts Florida (Sept. 29) and Auburn (Oct. 6) in consecutive weeks before a bye. Then comes a visit to LSU.
Why they’re here: Moorhead, who helped engineer Penn State’s prolific offense the past two seasons, steps into a good situation in Starkville. MSU returns almost its entire offense, including QB Nick Fitzgerald, who appears to be healthy after a season-ending ankle injury suffered in November. The Bulldogs won’t win the SEC West, but a fourth nine-plus-win season in five years is doable.