2018 record: 8-5, 4-4 SEC
Coach: Barry Odom (fourth year)
Sked or alive? It’s nice to be in the East. Missouri doesn’t have to face Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State or Texas A&M this season. But the Tigers will hit a rough patch come late October: at Kentucky, at Georgia, vs. Florida, vs. Tennessee. The Wildcats went 10-3 last season, and the Vols will be better in Year 2 under Jeremy Pruitt.
Why they’re here: Out goes Drew Lock, in comes Kelly Bryant, who helped lead Clemson to the College Football Playoff in 2017 before losing his job to Trevor Lawrence last season. Missouri returns a ton of starters elsewhere on offense, including 1,200-yard rusher Larry Rountree III. How a one-year postseason ban will affect the team remains to be seen.