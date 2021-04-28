Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Current Subscriber?
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog in Subscribe
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Gronk broke a world record at Arizona Stadium on Friday.
This is the most ambitious project yet from the team at Prep & Pastry. They're making fresh pasta and have an in-house charcuterie program where they're curing meats for you to eat on the patio.
The current $250 maximum penalty apparently isn't big enough to get drivers here to scoot over a lane when approaching motorists a stopped vehicle on the roadside with its lights flashing, proponents say.
Timothy Gerald Coleman, 48, attempted to rob another man during a meeting arranged for a "private sale," police said.
Deputy Gilbert Caudillo was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the Jan. 20 death of Bradley "Alex" Lewis.
Our food writer Andi Berlin is leaving for the Arizona Republic after seven years in Tucson at the Arizona Daily Star. She looks back on some of her favorite dishes and friends she met along the way.
These nostalgic eateries tell us a little about what The Old Pueblo tasted like half a century ago. People loved French fries, ice cream and pizza, kinda like they do now!
The owner of Cactus Carpool Cinema plans to put on live events and a wider range of movies at the new location.
Here are five likely items on the new UA coach's to-do list:
The NCAA dead period meant Washington wasn't allowed to visit in the usual recruiting sense.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.