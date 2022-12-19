 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mojo Cuban Kitchen and Rum Bar

Mojo's venue was completely redesigned from the spot's previous iteration as a Caribbean-themed nightclub, at 1929 E. Grant Road.

1929 E. Grant Road

mojocuban.com

Mojo Cuban opened Oct. 30, 2022.

This new restaurant brings Cuban flavors to midtown Tucson

