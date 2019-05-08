The best advice my mother gave me came to her as a result of her involvement in politics. She served 10 years in the Colorado legislature beginning in 1968. A "compassionate conservative" who supported the ERA and was pro-choice, she then ran for lieutenant governor in 1978 but was defeated by a candidate far to her right politically. "You can't go through life with a burr under your saddle," she remarked upon losing this battle. Perhaps she was mixing metaphors, but I have always taken this to mean that you let go of life's losses and await new opportunities. In 1980 she successfully returned to public office as a county commissioner.
Diane Dittemore