I've been so fortunate to have a wise and loving mother. She's 88, and she continues to inspire me. There have been many pearls of wisdom shared over the decades, but perhaps the one that helps repeatedly is, "Nothing material lasts forever." Through the growing pains of accidentally breaking or losing precious things, through family burglaries that stole so many treasures that were to be inherited, to the fire that destroyed the house and consumed memories the day after Christmas one year, I have found comfort and solace by accepting that in the greater scheme of things, "nothing material lasts forever."
Malana Watt Corn