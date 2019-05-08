My Mom loved family reunions, celebrating births, honoring and cherishing those who passed away, hosting parties. She loved life and everyone who was a part of her life loved her. She was the social butterfly who stayed in contact with so many friends and family. When she died in 2011, we were devastated as we had just lost our dad six months before, along with an aunt and uncle. She taught me and so many others that life was meant to be enjoyed, through good times and sad, to remember that God was a constant and positive anchor in our lives. She is missed every moment of every day of my life, and that of my sister, my nephew, great nephews and many family and friends.
Happy Mother’s Day in heaven, Mom. We love you!
Diane Damewood