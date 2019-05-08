"Never argue with a baby," was the best advise my mom gave me that I have applied since it was given.
I was about 10 or 11 years old and arguing with my 6-year-younger sister, who went crying to our mother, who looked at me and asked why I was disagreeing with my sister, and said the above, finishing with "you'll never win an argument with a baby." It took me a minute to realize that she meant you can't win an argument with someone who won't listen to you, or is not yet mature enough to consider any viewpoint except their own.
Later in life, when I read the quote "choose your battles wisely," I again realized my mother's wisdom in that saying, and was glad that I tried to follow her advice in my life, saving a lot of unnecessary grief and strife over the years.
S Rouzaud