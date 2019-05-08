I grew up on a North Dakota farm. I told my parents I didn't intend to go to high school because I wanted to be a farmer and didn't need it. My Mother suggested I try freshman year until Christmas and said, "If you don't like it, you can quit." I did and, true to her expectation, I liked it. A lot. High school was followed by bachelors and masters degrees at North Dakota State University and a Ph.D. at Michigan State. My career included being founding chairman of the Department of Communication at NDSU and chairman and professor of Communication at Cornell University. Thanks, Mom!
Don Schwartz